LAGRANGE — The Corbin 11-12-year old All-Stars are two wins away from bringing home a state championship.
After beginning the tournament with a 14-5 loss to North Oldham on Friday, Corbin answered with a 1-0 shutout win of Prestonsburg to advance to Friday’s semifinals against Bowling Green at 6 p.m. North Oldham vs. Eastern will follow.
“This group is a very special group, first of all,” Corbin coach Danny Freeman said. “They have worked so hard to get where they are. This is a very big deal for these kids and our coaches as well. To be honest, I never thought this season would come together in the first place but not only did it, but we are also in the final four of the state. “Huge credit to our league President Jeff Chadwell, who has worked his butt off this year to make sure our kids had a successful season,” he added. “We aren’t done. We have a tall task, playing Bowling Green but this group loves challenges and I cant wait to see how they respond. We will regroup this week, work our tails off and go give them all we got.”
Sunday’s Game
Corbin 1, Prestonsburg 0
Three pitchers combined for the 1-0 win for Corbin on Sunday.
Trey Person, Silas Mahan, Levi Brock, Kaiden Freeman, and Luke Hatfield each had hits in the win.
Friday’s Game
North Oldham 14, Corbin 5
North Oldham scores six runs in the first inning and never looked back in its 14-5 win over Corbin.
Trey Person finished the game with two hits, including one home run while Silas Mahan also had a hit.
