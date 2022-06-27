Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars season ends after loss to Jackson County

The Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars season came to an end on Monday after falling to Jackson County, 15-0.

BARBOURVILLE — The Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars season came to an end on Monday after falling to Jackson County, 15-0.

Corbin failed to get a hit as Jackson County used a nine-run first inning combined with a six-run third inning to get the win.

Saturday’s Game

Leslie County 19, Corbin 4

The Corbin-10-year-old softball All-Stars suffered a 19-4 setback to Leslie County on Saturday.

Leslie County scored 14 runs in the first inning while adding a run in the second inning, and four more runs in the third inning.

Corbin managed only three hits as Bailey Conn connected with a home run while driving in two runs and scoring once. Amelia Jones finished with a hit and a run scored while Hadley Trent had a hit. Sawyer Stamper and Briley North each scored a run apiece.

