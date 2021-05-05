Corbin Middle School was crowned the Southeastern KY Middle School Volleyball Conference champions after coming back to defeat Rockcastle County, 18-25, 25-23, and 20-18. The Lady Redhounds advanced to the finals by defeating McCreary Central, 25-21, and 25-10. | Photos by John Crisologo

