COMEBACK WIN: Corbin 8U All-Stars fight back from two deficits to knock off Hazard-Perry with 11-10 win

HARLAN — Michael Campbell’s Corbin 8U All-Stars won in dramatic fashion during first-round play of Tuesday’s 8U All-Star Tournament by coming from behind twice to beat Hazard-Perry, 11-10.
Hazard-Perry built a 4-0 lead by the time the top of the second ended but Corbin never Folded. Corbin responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-4 advantage. Hazard-Perry tied the game at five-all in the top of the fourth inning before Campbell’s squad answered again with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth to claim a 6-5 edge.
Things got interesting in the fifth inning with Hazard-Perry pushing five runs across to take a 10-6 advantage.
Corbin didn’t seem fazed, though.
Campbell’s squad tied the game at 10 apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning after Koa Sander’s run-scoring hit scored Kyson French to tie the game at 10 apiece. Caleb Campbell followed with a run-scoring hit to break the tie, and give Corbin an 11-10 advantage.
Corbin turned in stellar defense in the top of the sixth inning to lock up the win. Campbell’s squad will be back in action Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
French led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate, which included three doubles, four RBI, and two runs scored. Bentley Campbell turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort with one RBI, and three runs scored while Caleb Campbell turned in a 3-for-3 effort while finishing with two RBI, and one run scored. Colton Campbell, Sanders, and Kayson Duncum each finished with two hits, and an RBI apiece while Carson Smith and Rowdy Faulkner each connected with two hits apiece. Carter Davis has a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Lenox Griffin and Asa Greiwe finished with a hit and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.