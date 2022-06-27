CORBIN — The North Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars remained alive in the District 4 Tournament after outlasting the South Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars, 12-9, on Monday.
North Laurel trailed 7-1 entering the bottom of the fourth before exploding to score seven runs to take an 8-7 advantage. South Laurel regained a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth after scoring two runs but North Laurel took over for good with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North Laurel’s Bryson Roberts, Kolton Hampton, and Enrique Campos teamed up on the mound, and limited South Laurel to 12 hits, and six earned runs while combining to strike out 10 batters.
Campos led North Laurel with three hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Hampton had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Jude High finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Mason Minor had a hit. Hunter Warren finished with an RBI, and two runs scored while Brody Burgess scored twice. Easton Allen and Cooper Whitis each finished with a run apiece.
Jack Armstrong led South Laurel with a perfect 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs. Jaxon Bigelow had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Mason Bryant finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored. Archer Word had two hits, and one run scored while Case Roark collected a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Nate Warren and Luke Floyd each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece while Malakai French finished with a hit. Tanner Purvis scored a run for South Laurel.
Saturday’s Game
North Laurel 11, Jackson County 0
The North Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars wasted little time in defeating Jackson County on Sunday.
North Laurel scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to an easy, 11-0, win in three innings.
Brody Burgess notched the win, tossing three innings while allowing only two hits, and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Mason Minor came up huge at the plate delivering two doubles, four RBI, and scoring twice. Burgess finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kolton Hampton had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hunter Warren delivered a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Jude High finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Lake Woodyard had a hit, and an RBI while Enrique Campos scored twice.
Friday’s Game
Corbin 13, North Laurel 3
James Moore’s Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars didn’t have any first-game jitters as they took care of North Laurel’s 10-year-old All-Stars with a 13-3 victory.
Corbin scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 10-run win. North Laurel rallied during the second and third innings, scoring twice in the second inning, and once in the third inning to cut its deficit to 6-3 but Corbin answered with three runs in the fourth inning, and four more runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Kaden King, Owen Begley, and Eli Russell teamed up on the mound to limit North Laurel to only eight hits while striking out a combined five batters.
Gatlin Godsey went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, and one RBI while Cole Moore finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Owen Begley had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while King finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Isaac Sparks delivered two hits and scored twice while Jaxon Taylor finished with a hit. Eli Carroll scored once in the win.
Mason Minor led North Laurel with a three-hit, one RBI effort while Lake Woodyard had two hits, and one run scored. Jude High finished with a hit, and a run scored while Hunter Warren delivered a hit and an RBI. Brody Conley finished with an RBI while Bryson Robert’s scored once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.