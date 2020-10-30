WILLIAMSBURG — Jep Irwin’s Whitley County Colonels seem to be peaking at the right time.
After an 0-4 start, the Colonels have now won two consecutive games while combining to score 99 points during the process which included last week’s 69-30 win over South Laurel.
The Colonels will look to extend their win streak on Halloween with a rare 1 p.m. matchup on the road against Hazard on Saturday.
“We certainly have had more success in the last two weeks, some of that is due to improved play and frankly, our schedule has not been as tough, playing two young and injured teams,” Irwin said. “However, I am pleased that we are improving. It is a week to week proposition as always. There are many things we can improve upon and that will be vital given our remaining opponents and our playoff game.
“Winning the (South Laurel) game was paramount to secure a playoff berth,” he added. “The best we can do each week is to go 1-0 we accomplished that. It was also great to see some backups and younger players get in the game and have success.“
Irwin said it’s important for his team to continue guiding on its success with two weeks remaining in regular-season play.
“The opponent doesn't matter, we are trying to have an elite mindset and play to a higher standard of toughness, execution, and effort,” he said.
Whitley County finds itself on the road once again Saturday against a Bulldog team that is coming off its first win of the season last week.
“We've played well enough the last two games on the road to have a chance to win, we will be on the road in the playoffs, so experience winning on the road is very valuable,” he said. “Hazard has played a tough schedule as we have and are another young team. They have been competitive against the tougher teams on their schedule. “This will be their first home game and their senior day,” Irwin added. “Last year, it was a tough game for us physically as they are big and strong upfront. We will have to play very well to have a chance to win. They are a proud program with a great tradition of success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.