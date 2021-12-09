With an interim coach at the helm, the Whitley County Colonels did not let any distractions get in their way on Thursday night when they took a 77-71 win over the visiting Hazard Bulldogs from the 14th Region.
After starting the season 2-0, Coach Mark White was relieved of his duties of head coach of the Colonels this week. Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart sent a press release to make the announcement on Wednesday evening.
The release said that Austin Horn was named the interim head coach for the boys basketball program, effective immediately.
"Horn will be replacing Coach Mark White who will no longer be working with the program," the statement said.
In his first game in his new position, Horn led Whitley County to an impressive win over the Bulldogs, who entered the game with three straight wins this year.
Horn said that he was happy with the way his team performed in his first appearance.
“First of all, I just want to say how proud I am of our kids,” said Horn. “They played with great energy, enthusiasm, and held each other accountable.”
The Colonels used a balanced attack on the offensive end on their way to the victory, with five different players scoring in double figures. Ashton Reynolds and Jamie Fuson each led Whitley County with 18 points. Ethan Keen, Bryce Anderson, and Brayden Mahan all scored 12 points, apiece.
It was an impressive shooting performance by the Colonels on the way to the win. Whitley County knocked down eight three-point shots and went 19-of-27 from the free throw line, including going 11-of-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
Horn said that Whitley County was able to put a complete game together against the Bulldogs, stepping up on both ends of the court.
“Tonight was a great test for our team, against a very talented and well coached Hazard team. Our guys played physical and executed our game plan well,” said Horn. “Our guys stepped up defensively tonight and got after it. So proud of the way we communicated and improved on that end tonight.”
The Colonels got off to a hot start in the first quarter to open the game. Reynolds scored eight of his 18 points in the quarter, including two big three-point shots. Fuson added another three-pointer, and Anderson scored six points, as Whitley County took a 22-14 lead to open the game.
The Colonels’ defense took over in the second quarter. Whitley County limited Hazard to just three made field goals in the period. Mahan and Jackson Petrey each scored four points in the quarter, as the Colonels extended their lead to 36-22 at the half.
The Bulldogs picked things up on the offensive end to start the third quarter, but Whitley County kept up the pace. Fuson, Keene, and Reynolds each knocked down three-pointers in the period.
Hazard did their best to make the comeback in the game’s final period, entering the fourth quarter down 55-42. Whitley County struggled to get much going on offense, but the Bulldogs put the Colonels on the line in hopes of rallying for the win. Keene was perfect from the line and Whitley County went 11-of-14 to take the 77-71 win.
“We were able to overcome a little adversity late in the game when Hazard made a run, and stayed within ourselves,” said Horn. “We had guys step up and lead that stretch, which was awesome to see. I just can’t reiterate how proud I am of our guys.”
The Colonels improved to 3-0 on the year with the victory. They will take on Lynn Camp next Tuesday on the road.
Whitley County 77, Hazard 71
Whitley County 22 14 19 20 - 77
Hazard 14 8 20 29 - 71
Whitley County (77) - Reynolds 18, Fuson 18, Anderson 12, Mahan 12, Keene 12, Petrey 5
Hazard (71) - Turner 9, Duff 11, Hazell 9, Ford 23, Jones 11, Patrick 8
