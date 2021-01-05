It felt like a tournament atmosphere in the opening game of the season on Monday night, when the Lynn Camp Wildcats traveled to take on the Whitley County Colonels in the 50th District showdown to tip off the 2021 boys basketball season.
In a hard fought battle, the Colonels came away on top with a 61-58 win. In his first game as head coach of the Whitley County program, Mark White said that was exactly the type of win that he expects from his team.
“My best friend of 28 years was at the game. We coached at two different junior colleges together and he has gotten out of coaching. As we were walking off the court, before I went to talk to the players, he said ‘That was a Mark White win,’” said White. “What he meant by that was the toughness. Our kids played tough. They refused to ever let up. They didn’t ever give in. We don’t ever think that we can’t win a game. Toughness was the difference in the ball game tonight.”
Whitley County may have been the only ones who thought they could win once the game got near the end of the first half. With just around 2-minutes left in the second quarter, Lynn Camp held on to a 31-20 lead. The Colonels ended the final 1:40 of the half on an 8-0 run that cut the lead to 31-28 at the half, and gave Whitley County the momentum heading into halftime.
The Colonels came out on fire to start the third quarter and captured the lead early. Whitley County outscored the Wildcats 23-12 in the period, to take a 51-43 lead entering the fourth. Sophomore Ethan Keene scored 15 of his 17 points in the third, helping to put the Colonels on top.
White said that the run at the end of the first half was the turning point in the game.
“It was a hard fought, great Kentucky high school basketball game tonight,” said White. “We were down 11 with two minutes to go in the first half and we went on an 8-0 run that changed the game for us. Basketball is a game of runs, and that is what tonight was. We were able to take the lead and led most of the second half.”
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth with the Wildcats battling back to keep the game within a one-possession lead. Micah Engle scored 10 points in the fourth for Lynn Camp, but that wasn’t enough, as Whitley County escaped with the 61-58 win.
The Colonels had three players in double digits on the night. Jamie Fuson led Whitley County with 18 points, while Keene finished with 17, and Brayden Mahan added 16.
Engle led Lynn Camp with 20 points on the night. Mason Prater added 15 and Gavin Allen finished with 11.
White said gave all the credit in the game to his players, and praised Lynn Camp’s Coach Rodney Clarke for how well his team was prepared.
“I was super impressed with Lynn Camp. They are really well coached and have three outstanding players in Prater, Engle, and Allen. They have a good team,” said White. “All of the credit for our win goes to our players. If we lose, I’ll take the blame, but when we win, it is because of them. They played hard from the opening possession to the last.”
Whitley County will return to action on Friday, taking on Barbourville, while Lynn Camp will face Bluegrass United on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.