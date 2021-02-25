The Knox Central offense was just too much for the Whitley County Colonels on Monday night, when the Colonels went on the road and took the 83-63 loss.
It's been a difficult month for Whitley County. They had their games canceled the last week of January because of COVID-19 restrictions and have struggled to pick up a win in the month of February. They have now lost 10 games in a row, after starting the season with three straight wins.
The game was close for the first quarter, when the Panthers took a 19-14 lead after one. Knox Central's offense had an explosion in the second quarter, and never looked back. The Panthers scored 21 points in the period, behind 10 points from Jevonte Turner.
Whitley County struggled to score Jamie Fuson and Ethan Keene each knocked down big three-point shots in the period, but that was not enough, as Knox Central led 40-24 at the half.
Knox Central continued to score at a high rate, putting 26 points on the board in the third quarter and taking a 66-44 lead heading into the fourth. The Whitley County offense fared much better in the half, scoring a total of 39 points in the third and fourth quarters, but Knox Central was too much in the end, winning 83-63.
The 63 points scored by the Colonels were the most their offense has totaled in a game since they scored 70 against Barbourville on January 22.
The loss gave Whitley County a record of 3-10 on the season and 2-9 versus 13th Region opponents. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Harlan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.