BARBOURVILLE -- After being outscored 31-3 during a four-game losing skid, Michael Branham's Whitley County Colonels got back on track Monday by disposing of Barbourville with a 5-2 victory.
The two teams were tied at two apiece at halftime before Whitley County (3-9-3) pulled away in the second half.
Matt Sawyers led Whitley County with two goals while Johnny Parra, Jacob Senters and Stefan Sukovic each scored a goal apiece in the win.
"To this point we have really struggled to play as a team," Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. "We finally did that tonight. Matthew Sawyers found the back of the net early on a cross from Johnny Parra. Johnny Parra got a goal of his own later in the half. Each time we would score we would concede a goal shortly after.
"In the second half, we finally started playing cleaner defense and managed to score three more," he added. "Matthew Sawyers scored from an Alex Haddix assist. Jacob Senters and Stefan Sukovic both scored a goal each. Our defensive play in the second half is what got us the win. Barbourville is a tough opponent, hats off to them for a hard fought game."
Sawyers' goal during the ninth minute gave the Colonels an early 1-0 lead while Barbourville's Michael Smith tied the match at one apiece during the 12th minute.
Whitley County regained the lead during the 25th minute after a goal by Parra but Smith scored again two minutes later to tie the match at two apiece.
The game remained tied until the 46th minute ad Senters scored while giving Whitley County a 3-2 advantage during the process.
Sawyers added his second goal during the 58th minute while Sulovic put the finishing touches on the win with a goal of his own during the 76th minute to give the Colonels the three goal win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.