Colonels searching for momentum before district stretch begins

WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County dropped its first district game of the season last week at home, losing to Pulaski County, 35-20, but they’ll get another chance Friday to build some much-needed momentum heading into a stretch of three consecutive district games.
The Colonels will face another tough test against Collins but coach Zeke Eier is hoping his team will respond against the Titans the way they did against Pulaski County.
Yes, Whitley County lost to the Maroons but the Colonels hung tough against their district opponents.
“The Pulaski game did come down to the end. We had some guys that made some really big plays for us,” Eier said. “We need to continue to have guys step up and make big plays.
“Our team is still driven to keep improving,” he added. “We have been in some close games and they are determined to keep getting better so we end up on the right side of those close games. I'm happy with how our guys are great competitors. I feel like we are continuing to get better and we need that to continue to happen the rest of the season.”
Collins enters Friday’s game with a 4-1 mark after recording wins over Shelby County (62-7), Bullitt Central (42-34), Jeffersontown (55-6), and Madison Southern (27-19). The Titans' only loss is to Spencer County (37-26).
“Collins has some talented players,” Eier said. “They are athletic at the skill positions. We need to make them go the long hard way on defense. We can't let them hit big plays. We also need to execute on offense and put together good drives to keep their offense off the field.”
One player in general Whitley County needs to contain is quarterback Kenton Goodin.
Good has passed for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 354 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a talented player that can beat you with his arm and legs,” Eier said. “They also are talented on the perimeter.
“We have to win the turnover battle and make sure we execute on every play,” he added. “Our schedule is tough and we know that. We look at it as an opportunity each week to get to play and compete against a great team.”
