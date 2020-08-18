WILLIAMSBURG — Michael Branham’s first year as head coach of the Whitley County Colonel soccer program has been a challenging one, to say the least.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed practice guidelines which forced coaches across the state have to get their respective players adapt to the new guidelines while preparing for the upcoming season.
“When I was named the new head coach for the program, COVID-19 hadn't made much of an impact in the U.S.,” Branham said. “I had plans for us to attend a team camp this summer which is something we hadn’t done in several years. As things progressed and spring seasons were canceled, team camp was canceled, and then summer workouts were postponed.
“I had to figure out where we go from here,” he added. “It has been a challenge but that’s what it’s all about. Since being allowed to practice, we have had our ups and downs but as we get closer to a start date I feel that things are on the incline. The team is coming together and improving from top to bottom. Players have bought in and been ready for whatever I’ve thrown at them and for that I am very grateful.”
Branham is taking over a Colonel team that posted an 11-6 record last season but was ousted by South Laurel during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament.
“This is one of those special teams where you get a core group of guys that have played soccer for Seven-plus years,” he said. “Our group of seniors have played together since elementary school, making them excellent together on the field. They are close-knit and push each other to work hard each day. The rest of the team is full of players that have played throughout elementary and middle school.
“The elementary program in Whitley County is starting to show how beneficial it is to the high school program,” he added. “The majority of our guys are multi-sport athletes which is another key ingredient to success. I get excited every year, but without a doubt, I think this team is very special. Our goal is to be the first team in program history to make it to the district championship and ultimately the region tournament.”
Whitley County has a chance to improve on last season’s 11 wins with eight seniors currently on the roster while returning seven starters.
“At the moment we are at eight seniors, one of which is new to the team but has shown tremendous potential,” Branham said. As I mentioned before, this group has played together for years and more importantly, they are close off the field as well. Seven of the eight Seniors were starters for the most part last year. They all bring different abilities to the playing field so when they are together and firing on all cylinders they are special. I expect them to lead the way this season. As long as we can stay healthy I think they have a shot of surprising people this season.
“Last season we graduated four seniors that were a huge part of the team,” he added. “All of which were starters for the most part, so we are returning seven starters but we have guys ready to step into those empty roles. Returning on offense, we have Austin Gibbs, who started last season off with seven goals in two games before hitting a dry spell. Austin has improved mentally and physically and will turn some heads this season. Canyon Freels and Trevor Jones are both returning up top, both can surprise, they score goals and they cause goals to happen with their speed and movement off the ball. At midfield, we return Zach Epperson and J.T. Lloyd, both of which know the game inside and out. Lloyd is one of the top players in the region without a doubt. Trent Jones is returning on defense after being out most of the 2019 season with injuries, along with Simon Cox, who is another returning Senior defender, together they bring speed and intensity to the defensive line. We have a couple of Juniors that have stepped up in previous seasons to take on defensive roles in Donnie Stephens and Alex Haddix. Both of them have started a lot in the past and I think are ready to lead the backline this season. Lastly, we return Brecken Hart as the goalkeeper. With Jayden Watson graduating last season, Hart will have to step up and lead the team from the goal, he has shown tremendous improvement during the offseason.”
Branham believes the key to his team’s success could be consistency. The Colonels’ longest win streak last season was five games, and they finished regular season play with.
“Being consistent will be the main thing for us this season. As a program we have always been inconsistent,” he said. “We may lose to a team we should beat and beat the team that should beat us, it's just how Whitley soccer has always been, even when I was a player. I think last year we finally worked on putting that stereotype of Whitley soccer to rest. Even when it seemed like we were going to give up a win, we would find a way to come back and pull it together.
“The district wins over OBI and North Laurel were big last season,” Branham added. “If we can continue to be consistent with each game I think we will succeed. Our strength is in our numbers, we have a lot of returning players from top to bottom that will contribute tremendously. I look for our large group of sophomores to step up this season and provide a spark whenever we are playing flat.”
Branham believes his seniors will need to step up along with other players to continue their improved play from last season.
“My seniors will have to step up, but specifically there are several,” he said. “Brecken Hart needs to have a breakout year in goal and if Austin Gibbs plays up to his goal-scoring potential that will be huge for us. The incoming sophomores have to step up this year, Brent Grimes, who could play a key role this year and be an x-factor on the season, along with Matt Sawyers, Luke Mills, and James Kelley, all of which will be heavy in the sub rotation. We also have a young but impressive prospect in freshman goalie Mason Rose, I think Mason will have to step up when we need him most.”
Branham admitted he has several team goals this season, and hopes his team can meet them.
“Other than being safe, keeping the team healthy, and having a season,” he said. “Our primary goal would be to win the first district tournament game in program history. Going into our 11th season as a program, we have yet to win a game in the district tournament.
“That is something that haunts me most because it started with me as a player, we have had the opportunity countless times and always come up short, but I feel that this year is different,” Branham added. “All it would take is one win in the district tournament for us to make history. Plus, that one win would automatically grant us a spot in the regional tournament which would be a dream come true.”
Whitley County will be facing another tough schedule which Branham said included a taste of teams from the Somerset area.
“I think we have a good mix of teams on our schedule,” he admitted. “We are set to play several teams out of the Somerset area, and they are always tough opponents along with several regional opponents.
“Our only downfall is that the majority of our games this season will be home games,” Branham added. “Which I guess that isn't necessarily a bad thing, but knowing that the district tournament will be an away match for us means we have to be prepared to play just as good away as we do at home.”
Branham hopes his team’s non-schedule will have them prepared when his team goes up against district foes Corbin, North Laurel, Oneida Baptist, and South Laurel.
“In seasons past, we have typically been at the bottom of the district totem pole, but last year I think we proved our status as a contender in the district with wins over OBI and North Laurel, both away,” he said. “More recently, we haven’t competed with South and Corbin the way that we used to. For me, I believe it's a mental struggle rather than a lack of skill. If we can believe that we are better than any team that we play against I think that will change some things. I may be biased but I think we will hold our own this season against all of our district opponents and compete for the No. 1 spot.”
