HAZARD — Whitley County won its 15th game during its past 18 games but had to overcome a bad day fielding the ball.
The Colonels (22-8) committed six errors which led to five unearned runs during their 11-6 win over Perry County Central.
Whitley County didn’t put the game away until the top of the seventh inning. The Colonels led 6-4 but managed to tally five runs while building an 11-4 cushion.
The Commodores added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but Sam Harp recorded the save while sending his team to its fourth straight win.
“It was a really good win for us,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Our starter didn’t have his stuff tonight so we had to piece it together after that. We had two guys pitch it the rest of the way. We had several guys have some really good at bats. Trevor Downs is really starting to come on for us. He had four really hard hit baseballs. Mason Croley also had really good at bats. We get some of those guys going then it’s really going to get fun. I like the direction our team is headed. We just have to keep grinding.”
Bryce Anderson started the game and lasted one and two-thirds of an inning. He didn’t surrender a hit and only allowed only one run but walked six batters. Ronald Osborne tossed three and one-third of an inning, allowing only two hits and no runs before Harp came in to pitch the final two innings.
Trevor Downs turned in a 3-for-4 effort while driving in two runs. Anderson finished with two hits and two RBI while Luke Stanfill had a hit and one RBI. Caden Petrey finished with two hits while Harp had a hit and two RBI. Mason Croley connected with a hit and drove a run in while Brayden Mahan had a hit and one run scored. Osborne also drove in a run in the win.
