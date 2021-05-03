WILLIAMSBURG — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels remained red-hot on Monday, wasting no time putting away Middlesboro during their five-inning, 13-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Whitley County (15-6) has now won eight of its last nine games while scoring at least 10 runs or more during five of its last six contests.
It was another good win for our guys tonight,” Shope said. “We came out and barreled some balls up. It was a good outing for (Mason) Croley and (Ronald) Osborne. They threw a combined no-hitter. We’ve had some guys on the mound getting better. Our pitching depth needed to get better. We like the direction that we’re headed.”
Croley tossed three innings, fanning seven batters while Osborne struck out two during his two innings of work.
Whitley County got to work early, scoring four runs in the first inning while adding another run in the second inning to build a 7-0 lead. The Colonels added six runs in the third inning before wrapping up the win with a two-run fourth inning.
Croley and Bryce Anderson were perfect at the plate with both players going 2-for-2. Anderson drove in a run and scored three times while Croley had an RBI. Sam Harp and Matthew Wright not finished with two hits as Harp drove in a run and scored twice while Wright had two RBI and two runs scored. Luke Stanfill finished with a hit and two RBI while Trevor Downs scored once while delivering a run-scoring hit as well. Chris Cureton and Brayden Mahan each drove in a run apiece.
