WILLIAMSBURG — In his first season as head coach of the Whitley County Colonels, Mark White got off to a hot start. He won his first three games with the Colonels, but things started to go downhill quickly thereafter.
After three straight wins to open the regular season, Whitley County managed to pull out just one more win throughout the remainder of the year, finishing with a record of 4-16. Only three other teams had worse records in the 13th Region.
While a season like that can take its toll on a program, the Colonels are back and ready to make a go at it again for the 2021-2022 season. White has a team that is young and ready to take on the season.
Part of the growing pains of last season was having the youngest roster in the entire 13th Region and undoubtedly the entire state of Kentucky. The makeup of last season’s roster included one junior, seven sophomores, a freshman, and seven eighth-graders.
Fast forward one year and that means each player on the team is now one year older and has an entire season under his belt. Trevor Downs, the lone senior on the team, will be looked to, to lead what White describes as a hard-nosed bunch that has tons of potential.
“This is a team with only returning seniors so we are still young and inexperienced at some positions. This is a very tough, hard-nosed team with good team chemistry on and off the court,” said White. “If our team continues to come together and work hard it can make a postseason run.”
While Downs is the most experienced player to return for the Colonels, they will also bring back their three top leading scorers from a year ago. Jamie Fuson led all scorers with 13 points per game last season, while Ethan Keene added 11.5 and Brayden Mahan had 9.9 points per game.
Fuson and Downs were the team’s leading rebounders last year, while Grayson Estes was one of the Colonels’ most consistent shooters from the perimeter.
White said that his focus right now is growing his group as a team and not worrying about individual starters, positions, or accolades. With such a young team, and with little drop-off after substitutions, White is building a roster, not just a rotation.
But when it comes to the collective group of players, what White likes most about his team is their toughness. Whitley County has always been known as an in-your-face, tough kind of team, and that tradition is being carried on by White, and maybe even taken to the next level.
“Our strengths are our mental and physical toughness, along with our team chemistry,” said White. “We can be very good on the defensive end and a good rebounding team. We also have a lot of skill on offense.”
The biggest challenge for Whitley County will be overcoming their youthfulness in hopes of competing for a district and regional championship. Last year, the Colonels were sent home in the first round of the 50th District Tournament in a 90-68 loss to Corbin.
This year, like just about every year, the 50th District will likely be the deepest in the region and the area overall. With the likes of Whitley, Corbin, South Laurel, and Williamsburg, the competition is as good as it gets. The Colonels finished 1-6 to district opponents last season, beating Williamsburg in their first meeting.
White said that he constructed a schedule that will serve his team with balanced competition in preparation for the postseason.
“Our schedule is very competitive,” White said. “The 50th District as always is the best in the region. All teams are very well-coached with a lot of good players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.