WILLIAMSBURG — Kaitlyn Ayers’ Whitley County Colonel tennis team will feature a lot of new faces along with returning starters Jordan Richardson, Kalep Rose and Dhaval Patel.
Ayers said her players' eagerness to gain a starting spot will make for a great season and increase her team’s chances at the regional tournament.
“Our strong point this year is everyone’s dedication to getting better whether that be conditioning or learning the game of tennis,” she said. “The boys have been intently preparing to do all they can to be hard competition this year and I believe it will pay off on the court.
“One of our biggest setbacks this year is losing our number one singles player and last year’s regional runner up for medical reasons,” Ayers added. “Although we do not have Reece Halcomb playing this year, his dedication and knowledge have been unquestionably an asset to the new players this year and he continues to help out with the team.”
With Halcomb out for the season, Ayers stressed her team will be depending on returning starters Jordan Richardson, Kalep Rose and Dhaval Patel.
“This new team will rely a lot on their skills as well as their attitude on the upcoming season,” she said. “I also expect a lot out of our new players who have already shown they are going to adjust very quickly.
“I believe with the right combinations and the right drive this is a team that will be able to send numerous people to state,” Ayers added. “We have the knowledge, skill level and physical endurance to do big things this year.”
