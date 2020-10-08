WILLIAMSBURG — After having last week off due to their game being canceled against Bourbon County, Jep Irwin’s Whitley County Colonels will look to get win No. 1 this week against district opponent Southwestern.
The Colonels are 0-2 on the season while the Warriors are a perfect 4-0 after upending North Laurel last week, 28-12.
“We were disappointed we could not play last week and had to delay Homecoming week,” Irwin said. “But, we tried to make the most of it, and I believe we improved significantly over the course of the week. The team had a great attitude about working hard to improve every day and the coaches made sure we had spirited and productive practices.”
The good news is Whitley County will be back at home Friday.
“We won’t have the typical game experience at Colonel Stadium, but it will be a nice change to play at home,” Irwin said. “Whether at home or on the road, we expect to win and play well.”
A win over the Warriors Friday could put the Colonels right back into the district title discussion.
“Southwestern is very good in all phases of the game,” Irwin said. “We will have to play very well to have a chance to win. Every district game is important, whether at home or on the road. We’ve got to contain Southwestern’s rushing attack. Eliminate coverage break downs that cost us a chance to beat Pulaski County. We also have to have a high level of execution with a balanced offense, run and pass, and score in the red zone. We also need a sound kicking game and win the turnover battle.
“We are improving but every day and game is a new challenge to remain focused on discipline in execution, effort, and physical and mental toughness,” he added. “You are what your record says you are, so the next game is all that matters since we can’t change the past.”
