Colonels hoping to keep momentum going during off-week

WILLIAMSBURG — Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels enter their bye week with lots of momentum after stunning Harlan County on the road last Friday with a 42-16 win over the Black Bears.
The 26-point victory gave Whitley County its first win under Eier with hopes of getting even more victories this season.
Quarterback Caden Petrey threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns while Caden Rose finished with 95 rushing yards and one touchdown. Sam Harp has a huge game, catching a team-best six receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was great to get a win,” Eier said. “I was happy for our kids. They have worked so hard and deserved it. They executed and played their guts out. They all work so hard and I'm blessed to work with great people and coach great kids.”
Eier said he’s liked what he has seen out of his team since the season kicked off. The Colonels dropped a 20-13 decision to Perry Central before falling to Corbin, 45-0. They responded last week with their first win.
“We have continued to get better and that is what you really like to see as a coach,” Eier said. “We want to keep improving in all aspects every day. We have a tough hard-nosed group and I really appreciate how hard they play and compete.
“I think we are heading in the right direction,” he added. “The kids have bought in and play extremely hard. They want to keep getting better. I appreciate how physical and hard we play.”
Eier notes just how happy his players were after getting the win over Harlan County last week.
“Our kids were excited to get the win,” he said. “It was great for our program. I hope it will springboard us into a great two weeks of practice to keep improving.
“We will work on our fundamentals and keep getting better with that,” Eier added. “We will also use the bye week to get healthy and recharge our batteries so we are ready to roll for the rest of our schedule.”
