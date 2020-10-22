WILLIAMSBURG — Two teams on different ends of the spectrum.
That’s the best way to describe Friday’s district matchup between South Laurel and Whitley County.
The Colonels (1-4) picked up their first win of the season with an impressive 30-12 victory over North Laurel and can assure themselves of the district’s No. 3 seed if they can get past the Cardinals Friday at home.
“It was a good team win,” Whitley County coach Jep Irwin said of Whitley County’s win over North Laurel. “We had played well in each phase for portions or even the majority of games, but we had not put it all together. We believed we had more potential than our record showed but at the end of the day, we are judged on win and losses. The players and coaches have worked very hard and they deserved to enjoy the win.
“We have to continue to have great preparation in the film room, weight room, and on the practice field,” he added. “We still have a ways to go and have a lot of room for growth. Specifically avoiding sacks and negative plays on offense and better third-down defense. We have struggled with mobile quarterbacks this year. In the kicking game, we need improved kickoff coverage and better placekicking.”
The Cardinals (0-6) remain winless and can keep their playoff chances alive with a win over Whitley County. A loss would put an end to any chances of postseason hopes. South Laurel was without the services of quarterback Dylan Burdine during last week’s 52-14 setback against Southwestern.
“We are not concentrating on wins and losses, just trying to get better each week,” South Laurel coach Donnie Burdine said. “We were probably better in several areas this past week but didn't have our quarterback and at this point, we are like everyone else, down a few others to injury as well. “We still feel like we will be tough to beat if we can get in the playoffs,” he added. “The hardest thing is seeing the entire team work so hard and not be rewarded for it.”
Irwin is hoping his team can build off last week’s win over North Laurel but he was also quick to point out his team still needs to continue to improve.
“You are only as good as your last game,” he said. “Can we handle a win? Consistency in performance defines meaningful success.
“South Laurel has scored on just about everyone this year,” Irwin added. “They have a good scheme and some talented players. We will need to be dialed in on defense to slow them down. We don't want to get in a shootout. Offensively, it will be important to execute and be balanced. Our two best games this year, we have been balanced and executed well. We have to be sound in the kicking game, win the turnover battle, and execute offensively and limit their explosive plays.”
South Laurel’s defense continues to struggle and has allowed more than 49 points per game this season. The Cardinals are hoping to slow down a Colonel offense that scored at least 30 points for the second time this season.
“We are not going to be a great defensive unit this season, we are very young and inexperienced,” Burdine said. “What we can do is force turnovers and slow people down some. We need to give our offense a couple of extra possessions. We lost last week on both sides of the ball.
“We know a win versus Whitley County will probably get us in the playoffs but we need the win just to validate our effort,” he added. “We need to make them play on a long field, get a couple of first downs on each possession and take advantage of turnovers.”
