Colonels hang tough with Pulaski before falling, 50-36

SOMERSET — What a difference a week makes.
The Pulaski County offense was missing in action two weeks ago, putting no points on the board in the Maroons’ 21-15 win over Madison Southern in Berea.
Friday in the friendly confines of PC Field, the Maroon offense made amends behind the 372-yard, 5-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Drew Polston. Pulaski County (2-1, 1-0) rolled to a 50-36 district win over Whitley County (0-3, 0-1).
PC coach Johnny Hines made a few tweaks to the offense, moving senior Tristan Cox to tight end and defensive players Layton Abbot and Ryan Dye over to the offensive side of the ball to bolster that unit and it paid off
But it was the player’s attitude determination and hard work in practice that was the big difference Hines said.
“We had a good week of practice and the kids worked really hard to get better. I’m proud of the way they played and we played some pretty good defense for most of the night,” Hines said.
Whitley County, which entered the game winless and having scored only 15 points total in two games, looked sharp early as their quick-tempo offense broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a 22-15 lead into the locker room at the half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and we came out and played the best football we’ve played all season. We put things together in the third quarter offensively and defensively,” Hines said. “Our challenge now is to take that third quarter and play a whole game like we did that third quarter.”
The offense in the second half looked like the high octane offense of past PC teams. After trailing 22-15 at the half, the Maroons scored on its first four possessions of the second half — twice on one-play drives — to take a 43-22 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.
Polson was exceptionally sharp, throwing only 3 incomplete passes the entire half.
Polson connected with Barek Williams for a 23-yard TD to tie the game 22-22 on Pulaski’s opening drive of the half. On the first play of the next possession, Polson hit a wide-open Antonio Palmer for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Maroon’s first lead at 29-22.
After the defense made a big stop on fourth down for the Colonels, the Maroons marched downfield on an 11-play scoring drive.
The biggest play of the drive was a 15-yard, fourth-down pass from Polson to Cox over the middle. Polson finished off the drive with a 3-yard keeper to put PC up 36-22.
He then finished off the third quarter with another one-play drive, hitting a wide-open Chandler Godby for a 39-yard TD to make it 43-22 heading into the final quarter.
Whitley finally got on the board again when quarterback Caden Petrey hit Sam Harp with a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 43-29.
Polson finished off his night with five minutes remaining in the game when he found Jacob Shepherd behind the Whitley defense for a 72-yard TD to make it 50-29.
The Colonels managed one more Petrey to Mason Crowley 29-yard touchdown pass to get within 50-36, but that was close as the got.
Whitley Coach Jep Irwin was left wondering what happened in the second half.
“The first half was the most efficient we’ve had all season. We actually should have scored a couple of more touchdowns,” Irwin said. “The second half was equally as back. We didn’t come out and play like we needed to and gave up too many uncovered plays. I’m disappointed. We had a chance to win a district game on the road and we didn’t execute.”
