LONDON — Mark White’s Whitley County Colonels had hopes of ending their losing skid before using the upcoming week off to prepare for the 50th District Tournament but just couldn’t get on track during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic presented by Grace Health.
The Colonels (4-15) were limited to 25 second-half points and dropped a 60-41 decision to red-hot Bell County.
It was a game with two teams on different ends of the spectrum. Whitley County has now dropped 15 of its last 16 games after starting the season 3-0 while Bell County has won six of its last seven games.
Jamie Fuson came out red-hot for the Colonels, scoring 13 points while hitting two 3-pointers but Whitley County still found itself trailing, 20-17, entering the second quarter.
Four points by Jackson Petrey and a 3-pointer by Fuson kept the Colonels in the game during the second quarter but the Bobcats managed to build a 35-26 halftime lead.
Dalton Stepp scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter while Bell County outscored Whitley County, 14-5, to push its lead to 49-31 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Whitley County, 11-10, during the fourth quarter.
Fuson led the Colonels with 17 points while Petrey finished with eight points. Trevor Downs turned in a seven-point scoring effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.