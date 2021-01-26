BARBOURVILLE — A third-quarter lead was not enough for the Whitley County Colonels to hang on to the win on Friday night when they traveled to Barbourville and came away with an 80-70 loss in the 13th Region matchup.
The Colonels led 52-51 at the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers had an explosion of offense in the game’s final period to propel them to the win. Barbourville scored 29 points in the fourth, Dylan Moore powered the Tigers with 15 of his 23 points in the quarter to lead his team to the win.
The loss comes after Whitley County had to sit out a week of games due to COVID-19 restrictions. The loss of game time could be attributed to the Colonels allowing Barbourville to come back and take the win late in the game.
The game was back-and-forth for much of the night. The Tigers took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter. Whitley County’s offense picked things up in the second. Ethan Keene scored eight points in the second and Isaac McNealy knocked down two big three-point shots to help put the Colonels ahead 31-30 at the half.
Whitley County continued their hot shooting in the third, as Keene connected on three shots from behind the arc and added another basket, as he scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the period. Bryce Anderson added six points in the third, putting the Colonels on top, 52-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite Keene making two more three-pointers in the fourth quarter, Barbourville’s defense was able to slow down the Colonels’ offensive attack and pull ahead for the 80-70 win.
