WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Colonels dropped a close game to the Barbourville Tigers, losing 58-55 at home on Monday.
It was the ninth-straight loss for the Colonels, who have failed to pick up a win during the 2022 portion of the season. Their last win came against Apollo on December 30.
Despite the loss, Whitley County got strong performances for a trio players in Brayden Mahan, Jamie Fuson, and Ashton Reynolds. Mahan led all scorers with 21 points on the night, followed by Fuson with 13 points. Reynolds finished the game with 10 points.
Coach Austin Horn said he was happy with the effort this team put in against the Tigers.
“I was happy with the way we competed and fought. Barbourville played well and made some shots when it counted,” said Horn. “In close games like this you can look at a few possessions and see where the outcome could have been changed.”
After the Tigers jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, Whitley County battled back in the second. Mahan scored seven of his 21 points in the period, and Reynolds added four, as the Colonels fought back to take a 24-23 lead at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. Whitley County struggled to get much going on the offensive end. Mahan did his best to keep the Colonels in the game, scoring eight points in the third, but Barbourville was just too much. Ty Clark and Travis Scott combined to score 13 points for the Tigers, giving them a 43-34 lead heading into the fourth.
Whitley County did their best to rally in the game’s final minutes. Fuson scored seven points and Reynolds and Mahan each scored four, as the Colonels stormed back to cut the lead to three points, late in the game. Barbourville made just enough plays down the stretch to come away with the 58-55 win.
Horn said his team had a chance to win the game in the fourth, but was not able to hit on some of the shots they needed.
“The kids played extremely hard tonight and fought until the end. We played with effort and I thought we did a good job,” said Horn. “We just couldn’t get going offensively. We missed a lot of easy shots right around the rim and missed some free throws down the stretch. We connect on some of those and it is a different outcome.”
With the loss, Whitley County is now 7-10 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to Middlesboro.
Whitley County 55, Barbourville 58
Whitley County 8 16 10 21 - 55
Barbourville 12 11 20 15 - 58
Whitley County (55) - Mahan 21, Fuson 13, Reynolds 10, Trevor Downs 6, Bryce Anderson 5
Barbourville (58) - Clark 15, Warren 15, Scott 11, Collins 2, E. Smith 4, T. Smith 8, Lundy 3
