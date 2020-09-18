Colonels face another stern test Friday on Log Mountain 

WILLIAMSBURG — If Jep Irwin’s Whitley County Colonels are going to get their first victory of the season Friday, they’re going to have to do it at one of the toughest places to win a game — Log Mountain.
The Colonels are coming off a 40-8 loss to Somerset while Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats suffered a 36-0 loss to Johnson Central.
Whitley County entered last week’s game needing game experience, and that's exactly what the Colonels got.
“We had about half of our starters who were playing in their first varsity game,” Irwin said. “We did some good things on both sides of the ball, but not often or consistent enough to compete with a very good team like Somerset. We have a good film to coach and learn from. The kids are eager to get back to work and improve,” he added. “I saw looks of determination to get better immediately.”
Irwin said there are a couple of things his team needs to work on heading into Friday’s game against Bell County.
“Offensively, we need to finish drives,” he said. “We got in their territory four times and only scored once. We must run the ball better and make more plays in the passing game. “Defensively, we played against a very talented quarterback, and group of skill players,” Irwin added. “We did not pursue and tackle well and as a result, we gave up some plays we should not have. The kicking game, we gave up a huge fake punt that was a turning point in the game and had two pitiful punts deep in our own territory. I did like our defense stopping them in the red zone to start the second half.”
Irwin said his Colonels are going to face a “sound and physical” football team when they go against Bell County.
“We will have to improve greatly this week and play much better to have a chance to win the game,” he said. “I believe we can, and will, play much better the second time out.
“We’ve got to slow down their run game, and make them pass,” Irwin added. “We’ve got to be balanced and efficient on offense, and stay on the field and score in the red zone. We’ve also got to execute in the kicking game and win the turnover battle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.