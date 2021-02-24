LONDON — The struggles continue for Whitley County.

The Colonels (3-9) suffered their ninth loss in a row after they dropped a 62-56 decision to Pike County Central during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.

Whitley County opened the season with a 3-0 mark but haven’t won since Jan. 8 when they defeated Model, 67-61. Since then, the Colonels are 0-9 with five of those turning out to be double-digit losses.

Whitley County fell behind 14-7 in the first quarter despite seeing Brayden Mahan score five points in the first quarter. Trevor Downs scored nine points while Ethan Keene hit two 3-pointers to allow the Colonels to tie the game at 28 apiece at halftime.

Grayson Estes hit two of Whitley County’s four 3-pointers in the third quarter while seeing Pike Central take a 45-43 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Colonels hung tough throughout but Pike Central was able to outscore them 17-13 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Downs led Whitley County with 16 points while Mahan added 15 points and Estes finished with 11 points.

