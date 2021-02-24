LONDON — The struggles continue for Whitley County.
The Colonels (3-9) suffered their ninth loss in a row after they dropped a 62-56 decision to Pike County Central during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.
Whitley County opened the season with a 3-0 mark but haven’t won since Jan. 8 when they defeated Model, 67-61. Since then, the Colonels are 0-9 with five of those turning out to be double-digit losses.
Whitley County fell behind 14-7 in the first quarter despite seeing Brayden Mahan score five points in the first quarter. Trevor Downs scored nine points while Ethan Keene hit two 3-pointers to allow the Colonels to tie the game at 28 apiece at halftime.
Grayson Estes hit two of Whitley County’s four 3-pointers in the third quarter while seeing Pike Central take a 45-43 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Colonels hung tough throughout but Pike Central was able to outscore them 17-13 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Downs led Whitley County with 16 points while Mahan added 15 points and Estes finished with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.