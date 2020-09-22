Colonels cap off impressive play this past week with a scoreless tie against Knox Central

WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Colonels have had one heck of a week on the pitch.
The Colonels' record now stands at 4-1-1 after finishing with a 0-0 tie against Knox Central on Monday.
“Throughout the game as a whole, I think we did well to win the ball in the middle but we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We battled hard in the second half and had many chances, including a missed PK. Scoring hadn’t been a struggle the last few games.
“Knox’s defense packed the box and made it hard for us,” he added. “Hopefully, we can put this one behind us and focus on South Laurel Thursday.”
Whitley County recorded an impressive 5-0 win over Harlan County on Saturday while knocking off Barbourville, 7-1, last Thursday.
Monday’s Game
Whitley County 0, Knox Central 0
Neither team could find the back of the net as the Colonels managed to record their second consecutive shutout of the season during the scoreless tie.
Saturday’s Game
Whitley County 5, Harlan County 0
Austin Gibbs scores three goals while Trent Jones and Donnie Stephens each scored a goal apiece during the Colonels’ 5-0 blowout win.
Keeper Brecken Hart recorded four saves in the win.
Thursday’s Game
Whitley County 7, Barbourville 1
Austin Gibbs continued his impressive play this season, finding the back of the net five times during the Colonels’ 7-1 win over Barbourville.
Donnie Stephens and Johnny Lloyd each scored in the win. Keeper Brecken Hart recorded five saves.
