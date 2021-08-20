WHITLEY COUNTY — Caden Petrey is coming off a historic baseball season with the Whitley County Colonels as he helped lead the team on the mound to a state tournament run, and Petrey hopes to continue to be a leader on the football field as he heads into his senior season at quarterback.
Whitley County Coach Zeke Eier thinks Petrey is already showcasing those leadership skills.
"Caden is a great, great just human. He's great in the classroom, he's respectful, he can talk to adults and he's definitely a leader on our team that kids definitely look up to," Eier said.
Eier said the team wrote down individual goals they had for the season and Petrey's goal was to be best leader he could be for his team.
"He leads by example," Eier said. "You don't have to question if he's going to work hard and that's in the weight room, baseball field, football field, classroom — that guy is a hard worker."
"Here at Whitley County we want to be a blue collared, hard working team to represent this community and I think he epitomizes all the great aspects of this community," Eier added.
Petrey said he wants to turn the program around this season.
"The scrimmages and practices have been going good but there is always room for improvement," he said.
Eier said Petrey knows the offense inside and out, which will help the team be successful.
"He's a really smart guy so that definitely helps out and he's a great competitor," he said. "He wants to be successful at anything he does. If he plays checkers, he's going to do everything he can to beat you. I appreciate that and that's the type of guy we want leading our team."
Eier said Petrey can make plays not only with his arm, but with his legs too.
"I have high expectations for him, I have high expectations for everybody, and he's going to set the bar," Eier said. "We expect him to be really efficient with the football."
Petrey said the team focuses on playing for more than just yourself.
"It’s something we talk about everyday and we take a bunch of pride in playing for our community," Petrey said.
