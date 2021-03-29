It took just two innings for the Whitley County Colonels to pick up their first win of the season in a 19-0 blowout victory over the Bell County Bobcats on Monday.
Coach Jeremy Shope said it felt great to be back on the diamond.
“I’m very proud of our team,” said Shope. “They have worked their tails off. It was nice to suit up and play at Colonel Stadium.
The Colonels had 11 hits and totaled 15 runs batted in during the game.Matthew Wright, Sam Harp, and Mason Croley each had two hits, apiece. Harp had a triple, while Croley, Andrew Stack, and Trevor Downs all had doubles.
Tyler Rose and Grant Zehr combined for three innings pitched, allowing just one hit. Zehr had four strikeouts and Rose had two.
The win was the 400th for Shope. Shope said that wins are nice, but its the players that he has coached that has meant the most in his career.
“Wins are nice, but relationships are more important to me. It was neat how my team and parents celebrated that 400th win,” said Shope. “I’ve gotten a bunch of congratulatory texts from former players, coaches, and parents. God has blessed me and my family beyond measure.”
