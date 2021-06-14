MOREHEAD — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels continue to make history, advancing to their first-ever KHSAA State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals after defeating 16th Region champion Raceland, 6-5, on Saturday.
The Colonels (31-9) fought back from two one-run deficits in the win, using a three-run third inning and a two-run fifth inning to pull off the win.
“I love what our team has been able to accomplish,” Shope said. “We’ve learned not to play for the right side of the scoreboard. They’re playing for more than that. Their playing for our program, our school, and our community. They play to have no regrets. Been fun watching them play.
“One thing that this team doesn’t do is panic,” he added. “We believe until that final out. We’ve been in a lot of close games that have prepared us.”
The Colonels will face-off against Lyon County at Legends Field on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Lyons surprised Owensboro Catholic with a 4-3 win on Saturday. The two teams met on April 5 in the Mustang Invitational with Shope’s squad coming away with a 4-1 win in eight innings.
Whitley County might have been outhit, 11-6, on Saturday but the Colonels took advantage of the Rams’ four errors.
They scored two runs in the third inning off a misplayed line drive. They added another run in the inning, and never looked back the remainder of the game.
“We have improved so much at the plate with two strikes,” Shope said. “We went from a team that strikes out a lot to a team that gets in there and competes. We’ve also been a team that runs everything out full speed. When you play the game that way, good things can happen to you. Mason Croley had some hard-hit balls tonight that put a lot of pressure on their defense.”
Shope’s squad built a 6-3 advantage in the fifth inning before seeing Raceland cut its deficit to 6-5 with two runs in the sixth inning.
Grant Zehr came in relief of starter Caden Petrey with one out in the sixth inning, slamming the door on the Rams by tossing one and two-thirds of an inning while allowing three hits and one earned run.
Whitley County received a stellar effort from Petrey, who bent but never broke on Saturday. He tossed five and one-third of an inning, and got out of multiple jams along the way while surrendering eight hits and four earned runs against a Raceland team that entered the game averaging over nine runs per contest.
“Raceland was a very good baseball team,” Shope said. “Their top of the order was really good. They also bunt and run — very well-coached. Caden and Grant came out and competed as always. Both of those arms have been good for us all year. Hat’s off to our defense. We played error-free baseball tonight — huge to get that performance in a big game. Sam Harp was unbelievable today."
Mason Croley turned in a 1-for-3 effort with two RBI and one run scored while Trevor Downs finished with a hit and an RBI. Sam Harp was 1-for-2 with two runs scored while Petrey, Matthew Wright, and Adam Stack each delivered a hit apiece. Bryce Anderson drove in a run in the win.
“It was an awesome sight to see the stands packed with Whitley fans,” Shope said. “I thought our guys fed off of that. We’re so happy that our community has gotten to enjoy this. We’re honored to represent them. Go Colonels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.