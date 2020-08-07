WILLIAMSBURG — With the boys soccer season now on the horizon, and slated for a Sept. 7 start, Whitley County boys soccer coach Michael Branham is ready for the season to begin.
"Knowing there is a set date that we can truly begin, is a motivation boost like no other. I think from the start, we all knew that if there was a season it was going to be pushed back some, due to all the uncertainty,” he said. “(It’s a motivation boost) not only for the players but for me as well, it brings more hope that we can actually have a season.
“The morning of KHSAA’s meeting we had weightlifting and I was able to tell them the news of when we could actually have contact practices and games,” Branham added. “I think it really got them going and gave them a boost. It’s hard to imagine playing a sport for years and working so hard just to have a senior season taken away from you, the thought of getting the season and having those start dates set made it that much more real for them.”
The new start date forced Branham to reschedule four games that were set before Sept. 7, but there are some advantages that come with the later start.
“As far as practicing, it gives us more time to work on fundamentals, go over film, and be in the weight room,” he said. “I keep telling my guys that when we do get our week of full-contact practices before starting games that we have to put all that we’ve been working on together and be able to apply it directly to the game itself.
“As I mentioned earlier, knowing how hard these seniors have worked, the idea of them not getting a senior season makes me hurt for them,” Branham added. “But now, knowing that dates are set, make me that much more excited for them. Also, the guys that are coming into a freshman season haven’t played a match in over a year due to last spring being canceled. It really makes me appreciate each practice and game because it could be the last.”
Branham said having one week of limited hours to take all the fundamental aspects we’ve been working on and transform it into gameplay is going to be tough.
“We are going to have to work extremely hard to make that transformation but I think the team will be so eager to have contact practices that they will come out focused and get it done,” he said.
Branham has mixed feelings when asked if the decision to play now makes things easier mentally for him and his players with the unknown out of the way.
“Yes and no. As a first-year head coach, I can’t get complacent,” he said. “Getting the chance to play is just part of it. I feel like the players can breathe a little and not stress about when they get to play. But I still have to make sure they are ready to go when the time comes, from the first game to the last.
“I’m excited to get back to normal in the classroom and on the field,” Branham added. “Even with the abundance of precautionary steps and procedures that may be added throughout the day; to leave my classroom and head to the field for practice or a game will bring back a sense of normalcy. Rest assured, my team will take the field for our home opener knowing that game could be their first and last. I don’t want them to take any time on the pitch for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.