WILLIAMSBURG — To say the 2020 senior class of the Whitley County Colonels baseball team was special would be an understatement.
The nine players played a huge role in turning the Colonel baseball program into one of the elite teams of the 13th Region.
During their three years at Whitley County, they helped guide the Colonels to 66 wins, two 13th Region Tournament appearances, a 13th Region Tournament runner-up finish, and two appearances in the 50th District Tournament finals. The senior class also finished with a 3.82 GPA and an average ACT score of 23.12.
”I’ve been coaching for a long time and this has to be one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “My heart goes out to my coaches and players. They have worked so hard. We all feel like this was going to be a special year. I sure hate that it was taken away from them.
”This senior group is very special to me,” he added. “I’ve had them for three years now. They love their school, our program, and each other. It’s hard to find words for this group of seniors. No words can heal this pain that they are enduring. Our seniors were married to our program and were looking forward to their senior year. My coaches and I will always be here for them if they need someone to lean on.”
Shope’s thoughts on each of his seniors are listed below:
Bobby Downs P/OF
“Ultimate team guy, highly competitive. His attitude was infectious. Brought experience to the mound.”
Chase Harlan SS/P
“He can run, field, and hit. Great work ethic who has become one of the Region’s best. His talent and experience was going to be showcased.”
Cole Brown OF
”Dual-sport athlete who became a defensive threat in the outfield. His experience in the outfield was going to be huge.”
Michael Todd OF
”Michael joined our team this past fall after moving to Whitley. Great team guy who brought tons of work ethic. It was quickly noticed.”
Clay Shelton C
”Great defensive catcher and leader. Offensively, he was going to have a big year. Talks the talk, walks the walk.”
Dylan Giles OF/P
”He worked his tail off. Going to be a breakout year for him. Has become one of the region’s best outfielders. Left-handed arm who kept hitters off balance with three pitches.”
Chance Dismuke 3B/OF/P
“Had a breakout year offensively last year. Chance has committed himself to the weight room and it has shown on the field. His velocity on the mound skyrocketed.”
TW Siler OF/P
“Came back to baseball his junior year. His re-found love for the game was going to pay off this season. He has become an offensive threat and was going to see several innings on the mound.”
Jake Prewitt
“Jake was going to be our guy at first after playing behind Caleb Rains for the past couple years. Great defensive first baseman who can absolutely hit. One of the region’s best hitters.”
