Coach was expecting special season for Williamsburg Tennis

WILLIAMSBURG — In only her third season as head coach, Beth Callahan is having to deal with the disappointment of a season cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Callahan was expecting this to be a special season for the Williamsburg boys and girls tennis teams with several new players added to this season’s roster.
“We had several new players — boys and girls — this year, and they were so excited to start playing,” she said.
“I was very excited about our boys and girls teams this year,” Callahan added. “We had larger teams with many new athletes coming from other sports like basketball and volleyball. I know that we would have had a strong season. I feel like we are still in the process of building the tennis program at Williamsburg and each year will be stronger.”
While Callahan understands why the decision was made to cancel the spring season, it doesn’t mean she and her student-athletes weren’t any less disappointed.
“I did take it day by day at first,” Callahan said of the original dead period that was set in place by the KHSAA. “I never could have predicted that we would be out for the rest of the school year. Once we got into the end of April, I had a feeling that we would not go back to school or resume spring sports.
“I completely understand that there is not another option. At least we were able to get in a few weeks of practice. The new players know now that they enjoy the game and are looking forward to next year.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets have two seniors on their roster, Caitlynne Hill and Brianna Kinder, while the remainder of the team will be returning for next season.
Callahan wishes her seniors well while she’s looking forward to getting back on the court with the rest of the boys and girls teams.
“Although they are disappointed, they have accepted the situation and are looking towards next year now,” she said. “Maybe this will show students how much they do love playing and that they miss it when it's taken away from them. This will only make them stronger next year. My seniors are already looking ahead to college where they are both going to be very successful.”
