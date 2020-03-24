CORBIN — Corbin boys and girls track coach Tyler Harris said he’s excited about what both of his teams bring to the table this season.
With a mixture of both youth and experience returning, Harris believes both teams are talented enough to have strong showings at both the regional and state track meets.
”A lot of our returners were on my region teams last year and were state qualifiers,” he said. “Several of the new athletes we have out will be able to slide right into the mix and contribute. Both the boys and girls teams are very athletic and I like their motivation and drive at practice. We have seniors, not all are returning, some are new to the team this year, but are welcome additions.“
With the season put on hold currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris said the postponement of the start of the season makes things tough, and it’s unfortunate, but necessary in a time this like this.
“My athletes understand my expectations, so I have to trust that they will continue to work out on their own and not throw away the months of practice and progress we’ve made thus far,” he said. “It’s strange and unusual but we do the best we can with the hand we’ve been dealt.”
Harris said both teams had a solid preseason of conditioning that leads him to believe they can make noise this season.
“I like where their fitness is at and I think if we continue training with this kind of pace and attitude we can make noise at region and state,” he said. “This is a very athletic group. It’s one of my smaller girls' teams in recent years but I don’t look at that as a disadvantage. The girls we have are very capable, talented, motivated and reliable.
“There is a lot of in-practice competition within my boys' team because we have a lot of guys out this year,” Harris added. “Everyone is hungry to compete. We had a runner-up finish at region last year and I believe we will get over the hump this season. I’ve liked the tone at practice.”
Harris said last year’s successful seasons for both teams give them momentum coming into this season.
“I have a lot returning from last year’s teams, so they have been there and know what it takes. Having experience is important because we can rely on those athletes to be leaders for us. I think the guys, in particular, have a lot of momentum because our cross country team won the state cross country meet and all of those guys run the distance events in track for me.
“There’s a level of expectation they have for themselves and I have for them as well,” Harris added. “Their teammates know they can trust our 800 and 3,200-meter runners to push it and set a tone. Aside from that, many of these kids, boys and girls competed at the state track meet last year and did well so I expect more of that and another great year.”
Sean Simons, Austin Terrell, Logan Bargo and Hannah Morton in the distance and middle-distance events are expected to have big seasons along with Treyveon Longmire, Jake Steely, Evan McCrickard, Davie Smith, Marisa Scot and Taylor French in the sprint events, according to Harris.
He also expects Cam Mackey and Lauren Steely to impress in the hurdles, and Morgan Stacy, Maddie Jo Russell, Cole Shelton, Josh Jones in the vertical jumps. Harris also mentioned that Lauren Faulkner is a do-it-all athlete.
“I think there will be a lot of other names emerge too as consistent contributors for us,” Harris said. “We are pretty deep and will be well-balanced.
”I have no doubt that both my teams can bring home region championship trophies this May,” he added. “I fully expect to qualify many athletes for state and the goal is to get on the podium in the events we qualify for. I feel like a top team finish at state is well within our grasp as well. We certainly have the athletes for it, they just have to put the work in and go out there and perform.”
