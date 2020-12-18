When Eric Swords was named as the head coach of the Williamsburg boys basketball team back in August, he said it was a dream come true.
But, 2020 has been anything but a dream for most of us, including those who work in the public school system. In a normal year, basketball teams around the state would be gearing up for their holiday tournaments this time of year, but, because of the rise of COVID-19, they were forced to take three weeks off back in late November.
Just recently, in a meeting held on December 10, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to allow teams to resume practicing on December 14 and set the start of the season as January 4.
Swords said he was worried that the Board would push the season back even further, but was happy with the decision they made.
“I was concerned that the Board of Control was going to push the season back to mid-January,” said Swords. “I feel they made the correct decision by allowing the season to start on time.”
Swords takes over a Williamsburg team that won 17 games last season, and lost seven seniors from last year’s squad. The Yellow Jackets will have one of the younger teams in the region, which makes preseason and practice time even more critical.
Fortunately for Williamsburg, the Board also voted to push the postseason back two more weeks, allowing teams more time to schedule games in hopes of getting a full scheduled season under their belts. There is some probability that there will be delays during the season, especially if teams have players who test positive for the virus, so those two weeks will help provide more time to prepare.
Swords said he hopes by pushing back the postseason, it will allow time for the vaccine to be available to more people so we can put the risk of COVID-19 behind us.
“I really like the postseason getting pushed back,” said Swords. “It allows basketball to play the full 30 games and allows for more time to possibly have a more widely available vaccine.”
With a few days of practice in so far this week, Swords said things are starting to feel hopeful again.
“(Monday) was Christmas Day for basketball coaches around the state,” said Swords. “It’s been a crazy season of starting and stopping but now that things are in place, and we are moving forward, it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
