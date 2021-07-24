LONDON -- The North Laurel Jaguar golf team is anxiously awaiting for its season to begin.
The Jaguars return four of their top five golfers from last season's JV Conference championship team which has coach Chris Stone excited to see what his team can do this fall.
"Returning are six seniors, led by top North Laurel golfer for the past two seasons, Lucas Binder," Stone said. "Fellow seniors Jack McArdle, Noah Steely, August Storm, Nathan Edwards and Cade Robinson return with five of which have regional experience and several rounds of golf under their belt.
"Expectations are high for this bunch of returning seniors coming off a very successful season in 2020," he added. "This group finished second in regular season conference play and third in the region. My expectations are to repeat those accomplishments and improve on last season."
With such a strong nucleus returning along with a talented crop of underclass men, Stone likes what he sees out of his team.
"Lucas Binder has led us the past two seasons. He has worked very hard in the off season and hopes to make this season his best yet," Stone said. "Jack McArdle, Noah Steely, August Storm, Nathan Edwards and Cade Robinson are all seniors and are coming off one of the best seasons they have seen personally. Being seniors they know this is their last chance at competing for a conference and regional championship, so they are working hard to making a run at both those titles.
Freshmen Ben Baker, Grant Abner, and middle schoolers Todd Sizemore, Gunnar Jones, and Gavin Doughty are returners from the JV team have worked on their game and are ready to compete at the varsity level. Several of them can see opportunities this year to complete," he added. Junior Isaac Brown, sophomore Branston Hacker, freshmen Ethan Carter, Cole Jervis, Colton Rawlings, Brady Hensley, and middle schoolers Brody Hodges, Brayden Hyde, and Jackson Storm are all newcomers to the golf program. Some come with golf experience and some with no experience. This group shows growth in our program at North Laurel, and with work the future will be bright. I expect to see a lot of growth from these guys along with a few pushing for spots as the season unfolds."
Stone admitted a few strengths for this year's team are experience and youthfulness.
"We return several seniors from last year's successful season," he said. "These seniors should not only complete for conference and regional championships this year but they will also help lead the younger guys. They can help mold the future of North Laurel boys golf this year.
"I expect them to do big things this year as golfers and as leaders," Stone added. "Youthfulness is a strength this year because we finally have a young core of good golfers that will compete with each other and will only improve our team."
As with all coaches at the beginning of the season, Stone does have a concern or two. But his team's overall putting is the main concern that sticks out.
"Like all teams we will have ups and downs this year," he admitted. "I expect us to be mentally tough with our core of seniors and prepared to complete no matter who you play against, but the one thing that haunts all golfers at any age is putting. This year we are placing an emphasis on putting. We need to make sure we don't lose strokes on the green. Putting has cost us several strokes in the past and we need to improve with any hope to accomplish this year's goals."
When it comes to matches, North Laurel will be prepared.
Stone said his team's schedule is an aggressive one to prepare all of his golfers for competition and a run at conference and region.
"Along with our conference matches, we are playing against several top teams in the state, including state champs, at Taylor County," he said. "We will be playing some of the best in central Kentucky at Old Bridge, Boone's Trace, General Burnside, Battlefield Country Club, and London Country Club. We will compete against several teams in the top 20 in the state and several individuals that will complete for state champion.
"This year we have a good mix of talent and experience," Stone added. "I hope for our team to improve on last years accomplishments and make a run at both conference and region. Of course, our conference has several good teams, including Clay County that was last year's conference and region champs. So we have a big hill to climb, but the boys are up to it. Other teams to compete against will be, of course, South, along with Pulaski and several other young teams building on their experience from last season. Do we have the talent? Yes, we have the talent as a team, and with each of us improving and playing our best, we can be one of the teams to watch this year."
