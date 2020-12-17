With a few days of practices under their belts, Kentucky high school basketball teams are gearing up for the start of their regular seasons on January 4.
This comes after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association forced teams to take a brief three-week stint away from the court with the rise of COVID-19 cases just before the Thanksgiving holiday on November 20. The KHSAA Board voted again on December 10 in favor of teams returning to practice on December 14, and the first games to be played the first week of January.
They also voted that the postseason be pushed back two weeks, to allow teams to get an adequate amount of basketball in, before preparing for the district and regional tournaments.
Whitley County Coach Sean Pigman said he hopes all decisions that are being made are in favor of the kids and doing what is best for them.
“Everyone wanted what was best and safe for our kids. Hopefully, we are moving forward and the decision that was made is the right one,” said Pigman. “I hope that the decision on the postseason, again, was the right one for our kids, and the ability to allow them to compete in several sports, not just one or the other.”
Pigman is entering his second season as coach of the Lady Colonels. In his first year on the job, he led Whitley County to a runner-up finish in the 50th District Tournament and a first round appearance in the 13th Region tournament.
The Lady Colonels return a very experienced team in 2021, which should help with the limited time teams have had on the court, and if any delays occur during the season.
Pigman said he and his team have hit the ground running this week. Everyone is happy to be back and preparing for the season.
“We’re so excited to be in the gym and see our kids. The last few weeks have been tough. I can’t imagine what it was like for those teams that didn’t get to finish their season or even have a season last year,” said Pigman. “We are hopeful that we can have a chance to compete. The kids miss it and they need it.”
Ultimately, getting back to work has given the players and coaches a sense of normalcy that hasn’t been familiar to anyone involved in the school system since last March.
“The decision and practice starting gives us all some direction and hope for the future,” Pigman said. “I think kids, coaches, and fans of all our sports are excited and looking forward to their seasons, which is something we all have really needed.”
