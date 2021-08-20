Coach Jep Irwin returning to where it all began

“It really is going to be a new beginning for South Laurel football.”
After 16 years, Jep Irwin is returning home to South Laurel, where he first began his coaching career.
Irwin began as a volunteer assistant coach with South Laurel in 1994, volunteering at both the middle and high schools. Irwin then became a full-time assistant coach for six years, including being defensive coordinator for four years.
Irwin took over the South Laurel football program as head coach in 2002. He led the Cardinals to a 9-3 mark during his final season with the Cardinals and secured a 24-20 record during his four years at South Laurel. He is also the last coach to lead the Cardinal football program to a playoff win, a 40-28 victory over Lafayette on Nov. 4, 2005.
“When I took over, after 2001, the program had really kind of taken a downturn in talent,” Irwin said. “That was a difficult year for us—in 2001, we were 1-9. There wasn’t a lot of excitement surrounding the program. So, when I took over, the big thing was create excitement, create a brand, get kids interested in playing. We struggled our first year, we were very young, we started four freshmen. Then, three years later, we had a 9-win season.”
Now, over a decade later, Irwin is in a very familiar position, as he is taking over a program that posted an 0-8 record this past season. This time, however, Irwin believes the support he has seen from the community and administration is what is going to help get this program back on track.
“There are some things that are similar and there are some things that are different,” Irwin said of his first stint as head coach as compared to this time around. “I’ve been a head coach for 15 years now, this will be my 16th year, so I have a lot more experience and hopefully will make new mistakes rather than the same mistakes I did back in 2002.”
Irwin spent the last two years as head coach of the Whitley County Colonels where he posted a 10-10 record. He also led the Colonels to the Class 5A playoffs in both of his years as coach, which included a postseason win in 2019.
Before coming to Whitley County, Irwin spent nine seasons as head coach of Georgia’s Lassiter High School football program where he compiled an overall record of 51-47. He led Lassiter to region championships in 2012 and 2013 and an appearance in the Class 5A semifinals in 2011.
Irwin said his decision to return to South Laurel was all about coming back home.
“It really was kind of a personal decision,” Irwin said. “It probably had more to do with the fact that this is my school and a lot of people in the community had reached out to me, tried to encourage me to apply for the job and take the program back over. It really wasn’t as much about Whitley County because I was very happy there but I love this place. I went to school here, some of the best times of my life were here. I was a student at Laurel County High School, coaching and teaching here has been great, both the last few months I’ve been here and when I was here before. I just felt like the timing was right if we were ever going to come back to Laurel County.”
Irwin admitted that getting the Cardinals back to their winning ways wasn’t going to be an easy task.
“Certainly, it’s not going to be overnight,” he said. “We are way behind in terms of development of our players in the weight room, speed and agility—that’s not going to get fixed in one season. But we’re getting better every day.
“The first thing is we have to instill the work ethic and the culture and the standards of the program, so we are working every day towards what we want to become, which is a fast, physical, tough, competitive football team that will fight you till the end. We do that every now and then but consistency is really the hallmark of high performance and being able to do it consistently. That’s day in, day out, working every day to be the best that we can be in all things, mentally and physically. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. And you know, we may not get there exactly when we’d like to but it’ll happen when it happens. I hope that a year from now, we see a huge difference in everything about our program—the way our players look, the way they carry themselves, the way we play on the field.”
With lots of changes surrounding the program, including a new turf field and an all-new weight room with new equipment, Irwin hopes that the enthusiasm surrounding the South Laurel football program will pick up soon, as well.
As far as the upcoming season goes, Irwin said the Cardinals will be taking it “one day at a time.”
“If you don’t keep your eye on the ball, you’ll start to get back into bad habits,” Irwin said. “We want to see the team come to work every day with a great attitude, be great teammates and represent the community as best they can but certainly a goal for us is to start winning some games and win a district game.”
“It’s been a joy to get to come back and coach Laurel County kids,” Irwin added. “A lot of them, I’ve coached their dads or their uncles or cousins, so it feels right. It feels natural and it’s been great to be welcomed back.”
