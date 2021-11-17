WILLIAMSBURG — The season didn’t end the way Whitley County coach Zack Eier would have liked but the Colonels grew as a team, and their future is bright.
Eier’s squad turned in a 2-9 season during his first year as head coach after getting eliminated by eventual district champion Southwestern a few weeks back in the Class 5A playoffs.
“Southwestern is a really good team,” he said. “Our guys played hard as they did all year long. This team will always hold a special place in my heart with them being my first team and all the great memories and relationships that were made.”
Despite not turning in a winning record, Eier said he was impressed with the way his Colonels battled throughout the season.
“I feel like our team continued to improve throughout the year,” he said. “I feel like they grew as players and people. We would have liked to have more wins but that doesn't define us. What defines us is the effort we gave to get better, grow as a team, and the willingness to lay it on the line for their brothers next to them. I truly think that this year's team helped to lay a foundation for something special.
“I am excited about the future,” he added. “We will return a lot of guys who were key contributors this year. We had a bunch of younger guys step up and play major roles for us. I think they now know what to expect and what it will take for us to be successful. I'm excited to get the off-season started and getting to work.”
Eier said his team’s goals won’t change entering the 2022 campaign.
“I feel like a district title will always be one of our goals,” he said. “To make that happen, we have to be willing to outwork everyone in the off-season when no one is watching. To be champions, we have to put in a championship effort with every rep in the winter and summer.”
With the season over, Eier wanted to let his six seniors (Conner Barnard, Trevor Downs, Brian Leach, Caden Petrey, Ryan Rose, and Gunner Thornton) know how much they meant to the program.
“The six seniors that we had our special people,” he said. “They were put in a tough situation with me being their third head coach in four years. They bought in and were willing to do whatever it took for our team to be as successful as possible. I appreciate those guys more than they will ever know.
“I believe they will be successful at whatever they do with the work ethic and intestinal fortitude they showed this year,” he added. “These guys helped lay a foundation that we will look to build on. They might not have seen the victories but they will be a big reason why we are successful in the future.”
