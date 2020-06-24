After such a successful season last year, the South Laurel bass fishing team was looking to make another splash this year.
The South Laurel bass fishing team captured its first state championship at the 2019 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament with fishing duo Shawn Coots and Trent Keltner.
The two went on to compete in the TBF/FLW High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship on Pickwick Lake held in Florence, Alabama. The duo captured 17th place out of 389 boats in World Finals — the highest a South Laurel fishing team has ever finished in the tournament.
After making history last season, South Laurel bass fishing coach Dennis Hammonds was hoping to see his team do it all over again.
In August, the South Laurel bass fishing team lost one of their own, as assistant coach Darin Reed passed away. Hammonds said this season was all about fishing for their former assistant coach.
This year’s version of the South Laurel bass fishing team had 43 student-athletes on the team, a lot of whom were middle schoolers, which Hammonds said is exciting for the future of the program.
With a lot of experience returning this season, including Keltner who was one half of the fishing team that helped to capture last year’s state championship, Hammonds believed his team had a good chance at placing in the region tournament this year and moving on to the state tournament once again.
“I think our region is one of the toughest in the state and I thought we had a really good chance of winning with all the experienced kids this year,” he said.
Though the team couldn’t go on to compete in the region and state tournament as they had hoped to, the South Laurel bass fishing team had competed in a few tournaments before the KHSAA-mandated dead period came about and Hammonds had an opportunity to see what his team was capable of this season.
With only two seniors on the team this year, Hammonds believes there is always next year for his team to make another run at the state championship and hopes to see the Cardinals come back out next season with even more passion for the sport of fishing after losing that chance this season.
“I would like to thank all the boat captains for donating their time to help us, without them we can’t compete,” Hammonds said. “I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors for their support.”
