CORBIN — The Corbin Middle School baseball team wrapped up an impressive season over the weekend just two games shy of winning a state title.
After capturing the Kentucky East Semi-State Championship, the Corbin Middle School baseball team moved on to compete in the State Middle School Baseball Tournament Final Four at Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday. The Redhounds were defeated 3-2 in the semifinals by Russell County Middle School who rallied late in the game to take the lead.
“We played hard, we just left some opportunities on the bases to get some runs in that would’ve made a difference in the game,” said Coach Gary Helton. “Russell County got a clutch hit late in the game, in the top of the sixth (inning) to go ahead and that was the difference in the game. Jaden Broughton pitched for us and pitched a wonderful game. He’d only given up one run but ran out of pitches and when we went to our relief, they got a couple runs in the top of the sixth.”
Though his team didn’t quite meet their goal of winning a state title, Helton said he was extremely proud of his team’s effort in the tournament.
“I felt like our team was the best in the state — I still do,” he said. “We just got beat that day, some things didn’t go our way and it ended up a gut punch. It was a tough game to lose but I do feel like we had the best team in the state, we just let one get away.”
The Redhounds finished their season with a 24-5 record.
“We actually exceeded what we expected coming into the season,” Helton said. “We really didn’t know what we had at the beginning of the season or what to expect from them and just the job that they did, the work they put in and as hard as they’ve worked for their goal all year — their goal from day one was the state championship and they believed in themselves and they proved it day after day all year long.”
The Corbin Middle School baseball team will be losing eight of their team members as those eighth-graders move up to high school but Helton said he expects a lot of returning talent for next season.
“The way we did it this year, we split it into a seventh-grade team and an eighth-grade team and had two varsity schedules,” Helton said. “So, our seventh-graders have the experience that they probably wouldn’t have gotten with just one team. Looking at it for next year, we really have high expectations and hoping to get back to the same situation — we only expect the best. The Corbin baseball program is really top notch right now and a lot of hard work has been put into it and the kids have really responded. I expect a great season next year.”
