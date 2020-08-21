CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds had high hopes last season before seeing South Laurel upset them in the 13th Region title game.
The Redhounds are hoping to reclaim the regional title while making a deep run in the postseason this fall.
Corbin is coming off a 13th Region-best 16-5-1 record, which included an impressive 8-1 mark against regional opponents.
“I feel like we have a very strong team,” Cima said. “I thought we were a potential Final Four team last year, but our youth showed in the region final and we fell short of our expectations.
“This is a group of boys who have always responded well to disappointment,” he added. “They don't get down, they double down with work, focus, and attitude. They are a different sort, in that way. You always have individuals who demonstrate those characteristics, but this group has a lot of those individuals, so I feel confident in their ability to compete for district and region this year.”
Cima and his Redhounds have had to adjust to the new practice guidelines set out by the KHSAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t slowed Corbin down from improving.
“It has definitely been a different preseason and in some ways better,” Cima said. “As a player, the first component of the game that intrigued me was technique. There were even fewer opportunities for play outside the high school season than there is now, so to be good, you had to train on your own and that meant technical work and informal play.
“For these last few weeks, due to the restrictions, that has been our focus — improving technique and working on technical speed,” he added. “The players have adjusted well. They love to play, of course, and eagerly await August 24 when we can scrimmage and feel the pressure of opposed play, but framing the situation in the present, as an opportunity to improve something we may not spend enough time on individually, as I did in my time, or a normal preseason is something they have bought into and are seeing as a benefit to them.”
The Redhounds return four seniors in Deacon Brock, Nick Lebanion, Jackson Moore, and Joseph Westphal who Cima expects to help his team in many ways this season.
“Our seniors will be huge this year,” Cima said. “While we are a year older, and that will be an experience that we did not have last year for those freshmen and sophomores who played many minutes, the experience still needs leadership. This group has a task in front of them for which they are well suited, so, again, their role will be huge, not only in their play, but what they do in all aspects of leadership.”
Cima said he returns numerous players who saw varsity minutes last season who will continue to contribute this fall.
“We started a lot of kids last year and that time will pay dividends this year. We lost two players who were full-time starters for the last half of the season to graduation,” he said. “So we return several kids who have varsity experience. I think we have good individual players, but more importantly, we have a good mix of players who appreciate each other’s roles, which I think is a key to success. I think what will figure more into our success is the number of solid players we have in the side this year. I feel like we are deeper than we have ever been and know that is a situation that pays benefits.”
Cima feels overall team depth could be a strength, but cautions it could be a concern.
“I think our depth is our strength, and I think it also can be a concern,” he said. “When players are good they want to play and deserve to play. No one gets the time they think they deserve unless they play the entire match — that is a part of being a competitive player.
“The original schedule had us playing 21 matches including preseason scrimmages but now we have 13,” Cima added. “I think the key and the most appropriate frame is players placing a higher value on training and the play we do there. Last season, the coaching staff commented that our inter-squad play was at a higher level than we could manage in past seasons and even higher than some regular-season matches we played. That will be possible this year as well and it is key for players to understand that and frame their approach to training with that in mind.”
He also believes focusing on positions could play a part in being key to his team’s success.
“I think we are a team that likes to and can control possession. If you look at last year's postseason, we controlled every game, even the region final that we lost in PK’s,” he said. “This year’s team should be able to control possession in matches as well. So we need a midfield that will settle us into possession and has the patience and thoughtfulness to create opportunities to attack.
“Secondly, if we are controlling games, but teams can take us to PK’s and give themselves a chance to win, we need to create more and better chances and finish chances we have at a better rate,” Cima added. “These areas are things we need to focus on to be successful. The reason individual players may not be the most appropriate discussion is that we have more players than we have ever had in one group who could step up in these areas.”
To defend its district crown and get a chance to reclaim the 13th Region championship, Corbin will have to get past some tough district opponents while dealing with a challenging schedule as well.
“Our district is tough,” Cima said. “The rivalry that teams feel, quite often makes matches much closer than the ability level of the teams. This is a great environment for players when the approach is proper. As far as our team, I know we are the strongest team in the district and region, but we were last year as well.
“I think we have a good schedule given the changes,” he added. “It was better before the adjustments but we will make it work.”
With an abundance of talent and experience returning, can Corbin accomplish its goals?
“Our goals for the program don’t change,” Cima said. “We want to use our training time and the regular season to prepare our team as well as possible for the postseason. For the postseason, we want to be in finals to give ourselves the chance to win championships, and progress.
“I’m very excited,” he added. “I love watching these players play and helping them progress as individuals and as a group. Training is great, I have always enjoyed it, as a player and a coach, but there is nothing like a match. The players are excited, focused, and looking forward to getting to play this season. They’ve been looking forward to it for years. That is something, I think, is lost on many people. Many of these kids in sport or marching band or theatre or other extracurricular activities work for years for their time — to equate that to anything, or maybe better stated is to not consider that on its own merits, diminishes their effort to some degree.”
