Cima named to the Lexington Sporting U15 Top Team

Fourteen-year-old Fabrizio "Rizzo" Cima, who will be entering eighth grade at Corbin School of Innovation, made the Lexington Sporting U15 Top Team. Lexington Sporting is in the USL Professional Soccer League, which is one step below the MSL. | Photo Contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you