LONDON — Chris Larkey knew last season was going to be a learning experience for his youthful Jaguars but didn’t know just how tough it was going to be after losing a teammate along with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Laurel players persevered, going 3-6 while losing some heartbreaking games. But now with a year of experience under their belts, many believe this fall could be the time the Jaguars restore the roar at The Jungle.
“Last season was a total whirlwind,” Larkey said. “We didn't get any scrimmages or a lot of practice time. Our young guys got thrown into the fire very quickly. They had to learn on the run and experience a lot of ups and downs. Those young guys are still young but should be better.
“I think our kids will play as hard as they can and be as good as they can be,” he added. “Hopefully, when we get to the district games, we can compete. As far as the playoffs, we just hope to make it, and then, you never know what will happen.”
The pieces are in place for North Laurel to have a good season. The sophomore group of players won a state championship as eighth-graders, and at times, showed what they were capable of doing.
The Jaguars put 46 points up on Perry Central and followed with a 47-point effort against South Laurel. In most of their district games, they hung tough before falling by double digits in the second half to Southwestern, Pulaski County, and Whitley County.
With six starters on offense, North Laurel hopes to be much improved.
“Obviously, it starts with the line,” Larkey said. “We have two kids back and they are in charge of getting our team in the end zone. We have some good skill kids back, great hands, and decent speed. Our quarterback is back and should be better after starting last year.”
Sophomore Tucker Warren passed for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a freshman and ran for 243 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jacob Bowman ran for 433 yards and four touchdowns while Jayce Hacker and Christian Larkey are expected to see action in the backfield.
Senior Gavin Hurst led the Jaguars with 30 receptions, 361 receiving yards, and five touchdowns while sophomore Jack Chappell finished with 24 catches for 324 receiving yards and one touchdown. Senior Caden Harris had 15 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown last season.
Defensively, North Laurel gave up 28 points per game last season, a number that Larkey hopes improves with six starters returning.
“We are changing up some and with some early injuries having to start three kids that haven't started before,” Larkey said. “Our goal is to stop the run and keep everything in front of us and hopefully not give up big plays.”
Freshman Collier Mills is expected to do the kicking duties for the Jaguars while Larkey hasn’t decided who will do the punting duties.
“Special Teams can win or lose a game for you,” Larkey said. “Our kicker will be a freshman in Collier Mills. He has a huge future ahead of him and has the potential to be the best kicker in school history. Our punting is to be determined, people would be shocked at how kids can’t punt a ball.”
Larkey noted overall team speed combined with strength, and his team’s “closeness” will be team strengths this season while depth is a major concern.
“We can’t afford for anyone to get hurt and miss games.”
North Laurel’s schedule will test Larkey’s squad early and often, beginning with Week One’s home date with mountain power Bell County. Marion County, Shelby Valley, Barren County, Henry County, and Wayne County is also non-district matchups while the Jaguars will host only one district game (Pulaski County) this season while traveling to both Southwestern and Whitley County.
“With the youth we have, any schedule will be a challenge,” Larkey said. “We have one of the toughest districts in the state, and maybe the toughest class in football. If we can stay healthy, we can make a good run.
“Our district is tough,” he added. “Southwestern almost made it to the state finals last year and Pulaski always has great skill and speed and kids who can play football. Beating both of those teams is going to be hard.”
So does Larkey like his team’s chances of making a deep postseason run?
“We have a great core of kids, with that, said, we have a great small group of kids,” he said. “We don't have a lot of depth and a small junior and freshmen class which hurts the numbers. Our kids have to be ready to play a lot without breaks.”
North Laurel Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
at Marion County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
OPEN
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
at Barren County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Six, Thursday, Sept. 23
South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Week Seven, Friday, Oct. 1
at Southwestern, 8 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Saturday, Oct. 23
Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.
