LONDON — North Laurel High School announced Tuesday that Chris Edwards has been named head coach of the tradition-rich Lady Jaguars fastpitch program.
Edwards enters the role having coached many years at various levels including helping with the high school program.
He has spent the past four years as head coach of the North Laurel Middle School Fastpitch program, leading the Lady Jaguars to a 63-8 record, two district and regional titles, and two state Final Fours.
“The opportunity to take over a program like North Laurel is once in a coaching lifetime,” Edwards said. “The tradition, the excellent players, and coaches that have come before me make this one of the premier coaching jobs in the region and in my opinion the state.
“My interest has always been there, just from a distance,” he added. “These last few years working with the middle school teams as their head coach and getting the opportunity to help at the high school on a couple of occasions just fueled my fire. I am very grateful for the chance to lead this program. I would also like to thank Coach (Hayley) Ratliff, Mike Black and the entire North Laurel administration for this opportunity.“
Even though North Laurel has been right in the mix of things each and every year as district and region contenders, Edwards is hoping to establish the Lady Jaguars as a state champion contender. The fastpitch program hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2017 — the longest stretch without a state tournament win in program history.
“I think we start by making sure we are the best that we can be,” he said. “I'm old school, so we will put a focus on pitching and defense. We have to continue to play the challenging schedule that we always have and then we have to earn it. North Laurel has a great reputation and it is well deserved. We will have to get to work as soon as possible to earn and keep it.
“My goals are very simple,” he said. “Be in the mix for the district and region championship every year. Last year, we won the region and played in the semi-state at the University of Kentucky. That was a lot of fun. That will be the goal every single year.”
Edwards takes over a Lady Jaguar team that posted an 18-14 mark last season while winning both the 49th District and 13th Region championships.
“We certainly lost a lot with the seniors that moved on, Maddie Dagley and Rick Collett,” he said. “Both were multi-year starters and a huge part of the success they had. From the girls off last year's team, we only have two seniors returning, Hallie Proffitt and Madison Parman. We are definitely expecting some huge things from both of them.
“The rest of the girls are young but are very talented,” he added. “In our semi-state game we started six girls that were sophomore or younger. We have a lot of work to do and we have things we can get better at. I can't wait to get started.”
