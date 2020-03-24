Cheers to a simpler time

When I woke up Saturday morning, the first thing I saw was country music great Kenny Rogers had passed away.
Geez 2020, can you cut us some slack?
To say the past week and a half have been tough, would be an understatement.
It started with the coronavirus pandemic which has led to deaths, cancellations, folks losing their jobs, added stress, and many more things.
Two of my friends also lost loved ones during the time frame and I was hoping Saturday would be a time to allow myself along with everyone to sit back, relax (even for a few minutes), and breathe.
It’s a tough time for everyone, but I do believe it will get better, hopefully, sooner rather than later.
So where am I going with this column?
The death of Kenny Rogers reminded me of one of his greatest songs he sang. No, not “The Gambler”, but maybe a song that most have forgotten about.
It’s a song that mirrors my childhood during spring and summer.
A time of innocence.
A simpler time when I had no worries other than hoping that it wouldn’t rain the following day, so I could take my beloved whiffle ball bat and whiffle ball and pretend that I was Dale Murphy for hours on end.
It was my getaway as a kid.
Nothing else mattered.
I’d get up at 8 a.m. on a Saturday and play until dark, all by myself while keeping all of the Atlanta Braves’ stats that I accumulated that day, in my head to be written down that night.
When Kenny Rogers released “The Greatest” in 1999, I was able to relive a part of my childhood. The song fits me to a T.
Over the years, I forgot about the song. Everyday life, combined with working two jobs and being a husband and father, has kept me extremely busy.
Add the past week and a half, and what has come with it, and honestly, I don’t think I can remember much of anything right now without actually taking a break and putting my thinking cap on.
So when I found out about Kenny Rogers’ death, I was saddened, and a few minutes later, I remembered “The Greatest”.
I went back and listened to it on YouTube, and for a few minutes, everything seemed normal and life seemed simple again. It was the greatest feeling I’ve had in a long while.
Even if it were for just a few minutes, it allowed me to close my eyes, feel good, stress-free, and for that, I thank you, Kenny Rogers.
I needed it ... heck, everyone needs it during these trying times. So for the folks that haven’t listened to the song, take a break, Google it, take a breath, relax and listen. The good ole days aren’t that far away.
Listed below are the lyrics:
Little Boy, in a baseball hat
Stands in the field with his ball and bat
Says I am the greatest player of them all
Puts his bat on his shoulder and he tosses up his ball
And the ball goes up and the ball comes down
Swings his bat all the way around
The world's so still you can hear the sound
The baseball falls to the ground
Now the little boy doesn't say a word
Picks up his ball, he is undeterred
Says I am the greatest there has ever been
And he grits his teeth and he tries it again
And the ball goes up and the ball comes down
Swings his bat all the way around
The world's so still you can hear the sound
The baseball falls to the ground
He makes no excuses, He shows no fears
He just closes his eyes and listens to the cheers
Little boy, in a baseball hat
Picks up his ball, stares at his bat
Says I am the greatest the game is on the line
And he gives his all one last time
And the ball goes up like the moon so bright
Swings his bat with all his might
And the world's so still as still can be
And the baseball falls, and that's strike three
Now it's supper time and his mama calls
Little Boy starts home with his bat and ball
Says I am the greatest that is a fact
But even I didn't know I could pitch like that
He says I am the greatest that is understood
But even I didn't know I could pitch that good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.