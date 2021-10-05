CHAT turns in sixth-place effort during National Tournament run

GATLINBURG, TENNESSEE — The Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) continued their impressive play during the East Coast National Tournament this past weekend by placing sixth out of 28 teams.
Teams from Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama participated in the event with CHAT going 3-0 in pool play to place in the top 8 teams in the tournament.
“We lost our first game of the tournament to a team from Knoxville,” CHAT coach Chad Greer said. “I will say it was a pretty good match and we played OK but we just couldn’t pull out the win. We won our next game against a very good team from South Carolina. This put us in a match for fifth place overall. We lost in a three-set match to take home 6th place.
“I was very proud of our girls,” he added. “They represented Kentucky well. To go against teams from much larger areas and do that well is an accomplishment in itself. Now we have to get prepared for South Laurel on Thursday.”
