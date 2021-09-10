MIDDLESBORO — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued on the road Friday as Class 2A power Middlesboro scored early and often while picking up a 34-0 blowout win over the winless Wildcats.

The Yellow Jackets did all of their damage in the first half scoring all 34 points, while the Wildcats (0-3) have now been outscored 126-0 while being shut out in four straight games carrying over from last season.

Middlesboro (4-0) jumped out on Lynn Camp right out of the gate, scoring 24 seconds into the game as Kameron Wilson scored from one-yard out to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead.

Larry French’s squad continues to dominate the remainder of the period as Cayden Grigsby and Logan Daniels connected with a 36-yard touchdown strike to make the score 13-0 with 8:57 left in the first quarter.

Middlesboro struck again three minutes later behind a three-yard touchdown run by Jay West, pushing the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 20-0.

Case Bayless’s interception set up Grigby’s second touchdown of the game, an 11-yarder to Eric Helton as Middlesboro took a 27-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets took a 34-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime as Daniels’ interception set up Grisgby’s 40-yard touchdown pass to West.

Both teams failed to find pay dirt in the second half as Lynn Camp dropped its 10th game in a row.

Lynn Camp will attempt to get its first win of the season next Friday on the road against Jackson County.

