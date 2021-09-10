MIDDLESBORO — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued on the road Friday as Class 2A power Middlesboro scored early and often while picking up a 34-0 blowout win over the winless Wildcats.
The Yellow Jackets did all of their damage in the first half scoring all 34 points, while the Wildcats (0-3) have now been outscored 126-0 while being shut out in four straight games carrying over from last season.
Middlesboro (4-0) jumped out on Lynn Camp right out of the gate, scoring 24 seconds into the game as Kameron Wilson scored from one-yard out to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead.
Larry French’s squad continues to dominate the remainder of the period as Cayden Grigsby and Logan Daniels connected with a 36-yard touchdown strike to make the score 13-0 with 8:57 left in the first quarter.
Middlesboro struck again three minutes later behind a three-yard touchdown run by Jay West, pushing the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 20-0.
Case Bayless’s interception set up Grigby’s second touchdown of the game, an 11-yarder to Eric Helton as Middlesboro took a 27-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets took a 34-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime as Daniels’ interception set up Grisgby’s 40-yard touchdown pass to West.
Both teams failed to find pay dirt in the second half as Lynn Camp dropped its 10th game in a row.
Lynn Camp will attempt to get its first win of the season next Friday on the road against Jackson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.