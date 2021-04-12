Cats run out of gas, fall in All 'A' finals to Middlesboro

CORBIN — Rob Ledington’s Lynn Camp Wildcats fell short of their dream of winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic title game, dropping a 13-3 decision to Middlesboro on Saturday.
The Wildcats hung tough throughout the contest, trailing 3-0 entering the fifth inning but a three-run fifth inning combined with a seven-run sixth inning sealed the deal for the Yellow Jackets.
“I’m proud of my team,” Ledington said. “ We trailed 6-3 in the sixth before the wheels fell off. Lynn Camp has never won a game in regional play, and for us to win two and make it to the championship game is remarkable.
“Luke pitched very well, and we had moments of making some good plays, but too many errors and poor decisions, eventually led to our demise,” he added. “We hit the ball very well against a really good pitcher, who will pitch at the next level for sure. I have been fortunate enough to have been a part of some championships throughout my career, and I am no less proud of this team than I am of all those champions.”
Luke Ledington held Middlesboro’’s bats at bay throughout the game, allowing only two earned runs and six hits in four innings of work. He also struck out four batters. Spencer Gilbert tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering five hits and six earned runs.
Lynn Camp collected six hits in the game and scored all three of its runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Gilbert, Micah Engle, and Duane Sparks each had run-scoring hits in the inning. Ledington, Cam Wyatt, and Jake Cox each finished with hits in the loss.
