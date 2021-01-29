LONDON — South Laurel had a chance to gauge itself against one of the best teams in the 13th Region on Tuesday when No. 2 ranked Harlan County paid a visit to The Cardinals’ Nest.
The Cardinals (6-2) hung tough, but in the end, just couldn’t get much going offensively during their 53-45 loss to the Black Bears.
“When you play a team that’s good, you’re going to have to shoot better, and that’s a credit to them,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “Defensively, I thought we did a good job adjusting to how the game was being called. We’ve got to do a better job of not allowing teams to have two, three, or four opportunities. On offense, we had good shots but they just didn’t fall.
“It’s one of those games we can go back and look at the tape and see what we need to work on,” he added. “It’s early January and with a young bunch that we have, it’s great seeing them grow. I’m proud of our guys. They’re hungry get back to work.”
The game was tied at 12 apiece entering the second quarter before Harlan County managed to build itself a little bit of breathing room.
The Black Bears outscored South Laurel, 16-9, to take a 28-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Cardinals managed to cut their deficit to 35-30 going into the fourth quarter before seeing Harlan County put the game away during the final two minutes of the game.
Parker Payne led South Laurel with 15 points while Brayden Reed followed with nine points and Caden Jones tossed in seven points.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action on the road Friday against North Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 start.
