LONDON — Eight seniors would have led the South Laurel boys and girls track and field team this season but with the cancellation of the spring sports season, South Laurel Coach Dave Evans is looking back on the dedication of these seniors and what could have been of the 2020 season.
The eight seniors on the 2020 roster for the South Laurel boys and girls track and field team were Landon Deaton, David Howard, Connor Johnston, Nathan Leis, Drew Meader, Seth Meader, Blaine Phelps and Ellie Stanko.
Evans said this group of seniors have been with him since the beginning, when he first took over as head coach of the program.
“This group of athletes were freshmen in my first track season so we all started this together,” he said. “All of our seniors are not just talented athletes, but great people. They helped create our amazing team culture and I know they will all be successful in the future. We will really miss them going forward.”
Deaton had just returned from a broken foot when the season was cancelled and Evans said he was looking forward to having Deaton back to 100 percent for the 2020 season while Howard was someone that Evans said did it all.
“David (Howard) always did whatever we needed from hurdles, throwing the shot put or discus and relays,” Evans said. “He even ran the 3200 meter once.”
As for Johnston, Evans said that he had developed into a key part of the Cardinals track and field team and was looking forward to seeing what sort of improvements he would showcase this season much like Phelps who had also shown improvement each and every season, with Evans believing this season would have been no different.
Leis was another student-athlete on the team who had shown their improvements over the years.
“Nathan (Leis) has worked so hard to improve his throwing in the shot put and discus,” Evans said. “I hate that we will not get to enjoy this improvement. He would have scored some valuable points for us this year.”
Evans said that Seth had put in a lot of work in the off-season and had put himself in a position to challenge for one of the top two sports on the team in multiple events while the Cardinals will be losing their leader in Drew.
“Drew is our leader and he leads by example,” Evans said. “He was working hard to qualify for state in the 3200 meter and had goals of running faster than 10:15 for that event. He was also the driving force for our 3200 meter relay team. Drew’s leadership will be missed next year.”
The lone senior girl on the team was Stanko who Evans said had found “a renewed commitment and focus this season.”
“She was working as hard as she ever had and I felt like she was going to make a splash in her final track season,” Evans said. “Her leadership will definitely be missed next year.”
Evans said he was disappointed that he didn’t get a chance to see his seniors perform this year and even more heartbroken that they didn’t have a chance to compete in their senior years.
“I was really disappointed when I realized our season would be cancelled,” he said. “Our seniors are a huge part of this program, with many of them being a part of our program for many seasons, plus they had been working toward this year as ‘their’ year. I really feel for them losing not just track but prom, Cardspys and graduation.”
Evans wanted to extend his apologies to all his senior athletes who have made the South Laurel track and field program what it is today and share a special message with each of them.
“Keep your heads held high and keep your eyes on your future plans,” he said. “Now is not the time to lose focus, use this time to recommit and refocus on whatever the future holds for you. These decisions regarding the end of your senior year, do not define you or take away from your great accomplishments in the classroom or in athletics. Remember it is how you react to this situation that shows your true character! Do what you do! Rise to the challenge!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.